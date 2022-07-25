PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old boy who was injured in an accidental shooting died Monday.

The teen was seriously injured last Tuesday after his friend, a 15-year-old boy, accidentally shot the victim in the head while playing with a handgun.

Deputies were initially told the victim accidentally shot himself in the head, but this was later revealed to be false.

The 16-year-old was taken to Blake Hospital where he remained in critical condition for days until his death.

The 15-year-old was initially charged with attempted manslaughter, but with the victim’s death, the charge was upgraded to manslaughter, deputies said.

The suspect was booked into the Manatee Regional Juvenile Center following the incident.