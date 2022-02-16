Tampa woman paid to have father’s ashes turned into artificial reef years ago, unsure if they were ever deployed

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Rose-Marie Skagerholm and her sister wanted to give their father a final resting place that made sense. Nils Arvidsson passed away at age 76. The Manatee County resident loved to scuba dive, visit the beach, and spend time at the local aquarium.

After doing some research, the sisters decided to turn his ashes into a living memorial.

“We found Living Reef Memorial which is basically rebuilding coral reefs. My father was so worried about what was going to happen to the reefs and we thought it was a perfect opportunity and a perfect resting place for dad,” said Skagerholm.

Back in 2019, she says she sent her father’s ashes to the company based in southern California along with a shell to be included in the memorial. After making the payment, she received a picture of the completed reef, but was told the deployment date was being delayed due to the pandemic.

Photo courtesy: Rose-Marie Skagerholm

“All of 2020 went by and at the end of 2020, we got a notice saying that they would be able to deploy in August. We told them that sounds good and asked for them to please send us the coordinates of where it was lowered and also a video of the deployment as originally promised,” said Skagerholm.

She explained both her sister and her daughter love to dive, much like her father. They hoped to one day visit his memorial reef off the coast of California. However, the last communication Skagerholm says she received from the company was in April 2021.

She contacted 8 On Your Side for help getting some answers.

“I haven’t gotten anywhere. Nobody is getting back to me. I’ve called, I’ve emailed, I’ve texted. Both me and my sister and nothing,” she explained. “I am really upset because I don’t know where he is. Just the thought of him sitting in some warehouse is tearing me apart. I don’t have anything now. I used to have an urn, but we sent it all off,” she said tearfully.

8 On Your Side also had trouble contacting the company via email and through the listed phone number on its website. We managed to get in touch with a representative Tuesday afternoon. He assured 8 On Your Side the reef had been deployed, but admitted there have been staffing and communication issues over the last year.

“In the last year, all of those reefs have been deployed, every one of them. I couldn’t be more mortified,” said Robert Sarnie with Living Reef Memorial. “We are now aware of the situation. We are pulling out every available resource to track down the issue, solve the problem and make it right, whatever that takes,” he said over the phone Wednesday.

8 On Your Side will follow up with the company until the Tampa Bay family gets the answers and closure they’ve been waiting for.