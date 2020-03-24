Tampa Bay company puts all resources into making protective masks for health care workers during coronavirus crisis

Manatee County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A wheelchair manufacturing company in the Tampa Bay area is shifting gears to help with the coronavirus crisis. They are now making protective masks since we are in the midst of a massive shortage.

It’s happening at Tyton Design and Development located just west of U.S. 301 in Bradenton.

The masks being made there are more durable than what you’ll find in most stores. They’re made of 65/35 cotton polyester twill and even have pockets for disposable filters.

This is not what Tyton is known for. Three weeks ago they were making wheelchair accessories.

“I used to sew in the past you know, but it’s been a few years. I’m catching on,” Teri DeVito said.

The coronavirus crisis forced the restaurant DeVito worked at to shut down. Tuesday was her first day on the job at Tyton.

“Cause I’m furloughed from my job right now. I said, instead of collecting unemployment I can do something,” DeVito explained.

Tyton’s owner said he made a dramatic change to manufacturing after seeing the mass shortage of face masks during the ongoing global pandemic.

“Three weeks ago. I literally woke up, came here first thing in the morning, said let’s make masks. Let’s design it. Let’s see what we can do,” owner Ty Salvatore said.

What they created is a reusable, washable face mask that can hold disposable filters. They are cut, sewn and packaged by employees wearing the same masks in a controlled, clean and sanitized environment. They’re made all at cost to the company.

“We haven’t crunched the numbers yet and I’m a little afraid to,” Salvatore said with a chuckle. “But at the end of the day, as long as we can pay our employees, keep the lights on, I’m committed to doing this.”

He’s donated 100 masks to the Sarasota Police Department and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management is now asking about his masks and so are local hospitals. He’s also ramped up production of face shields and gowns.

Wanting to fill demand, Salvatore wants to fill his warehouse space with people sewing masks across three different shifts. He says he’ll go back to making wheelchair accessories when there’s no longer a need.

Tyson Design and Development is hiring people to help make surgical masks. The company is hoping to hire 100 people who have some sewing experience. Three shifts are available to choose from. Anyone interested can email Ty Salvatore at ty@mLa-usa.com.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

8 On Your Side gets answers for viewer paying for gym she cannot enter

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 On Your Side gets answers for viewer paying for gym she cannot enter"

Price Gouging

Thumbnail for the video titled "Price Gouging"

Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure"

Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure"

Virtual memorials: Coronavirus changes the way we grieve

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual memorials: Coronavirus changes the way we grieve"

Several Tampa Bay children testing positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Several Tampa Bay children testing positive for coronavirus"

Castor stay-at-home order coming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Castor stay-at-home order coming"

Tuesday coronavirus update from Gov. Ron DeSantis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday coronavirus update from Gov. Ron DeSantis"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear midday update 3/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear midday update 3/24"

Pinellas schools distributing thousands of laptops for online learning during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas schools distributing thousands of laptops for online learning during coronavirus pandemic"

Tampa Bay YMCAs offer relief care to essential workers during coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay YMCAs offer relief care to essential workers during coronavirus"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss