Tampa Bay area foster mom of 38 years needs new wheelchair van for children with severe medical needs

MANATEE COUNTY (WFLA) – Virginia White has been a foster mom for 38 years. She has given a loving and safe home to hundreds of children across the Tampa Bay area.

“It is a calling. It is a lifestyle. I do not work. My full-time job is meeting the needs of these children,” said White.

Her main focus are children with severe medical needs. She is currently caring for three children.

“It could be anything from trauma or severe abuse that has devastated these children and their lives, congenital syndromes, I’ve had brittle bone babies, I have had babies with EB with the skin disorder, I have had babies that needed to be on a trach or a vent, feeding tubes, oxygen, every syndrome you can think of,” said the longtime foster mom.

Being a licensed medical foster parent, White spends countless hours at doctors appointments and at the children’s hospital. She uses a wheelchair van to take the kids to and from appointments. Unfortunately, it recently reached its lifespan.

“It was a very trusty vehicle for many, many years, but at 25-years-old, it is saying ‘no, I am not so trusty anymore,'” said White.

The foster mom tells 8 On Your Side she turned to the state for help getting a new wheelchair van, a wheelchair ramp for her front door and funds to make her bathroom wheelchair-friendly so she doesn’t have to carry the children back and forth.

“I had gotten a formal letter of denial from the state. I had the brand new wheelchair. I was trying to figure out how can I lift it, how can I tip it, how can I get it in the other van and I couldn’t and I got frustrated and I started crying. My son was here when that happened and the next thing I know my kids had all kind of talked and then I got a call saying, ‘hey, look at this GoFundMe page we set up,'” said White

There’s already been a huge outpouring of love and support. The page has raised more than $40,000, with a $60,000 goal.

“It is humbling. So grateful. So, so very grateful,” said the foster mom.

White admits she was surprised by the support coming from far and wide.

“I always have fought for these kids and if I have to do it in a different direction, then I will do it in a different direction,” said White. “I need to know moving forward that they have everything they need and deserve to have,” she continued.

If you’re interested in helping, visit this GoFundMe page.