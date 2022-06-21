TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Palmetto Police Department said it arrested three people after they led officers on a chase in two stolen cars and crashed them both.

Police tracked down a ping from a Subaru’s theft deterrent system and found the vehicle with a stolen Lamborghini near a Walmart on U.S. 301. The Subaru was stolen in Hernando County, and the Lamborghini was stolen in Hillsborough County, according to police.

Police said the drivers of both vehicles fled and started heading eastbound on U.S. Highway 301. One wrecked the Lamborghini in the area of U.S. 301 and Gillette Road. The suspect got out of the car and into the Subaru, which continued onto Interstate 75.

Police said the Subaru headed south on the interstate, and went onto State Road 70 before crashing into a retention area. The three suspects ran to a nearby shopping center. Two were detained inside a Lowe’s store, and the other was found in a wooded area nearby, according to police.

One of the suspects suffered an ankle injury, police said.

It’s unclear what charges they face at this time.