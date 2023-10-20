MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 25-year-old woman suspected of driving under the influence struck a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle on Interstate 75 in Manatee County, FHP said.

The crash happened at about 3:18 a.m. as the driver approached mile marker 22.

An FHP vehicle was stationed on the right shoulder with all emergency lights engaged, as the State Trooper was out of his car, directing traffic away from a work crew nearby.

The woman did not see the work zone or patrol car and entered the construction zone, traveling in a closed lane. She then crashed into the right rear of the patrol vehicle.

Florida Highway Patrol

During an investigation, it was discovered the driver was impaired. She was arrested for driving under the influence and booked into the Manatee County Jail.