TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a restaurant on U.S. Highway 301 in Ellenton.

Deputies said employees at Popi’s Place, 3911 U.S. Highway 301 showed up to work Sunday and noticed the store had been burglarized and an undisclosed amount of cash was missing.

Deputies said a man wearing a mask, baseball cap, T-shirt, jeans and gloves broke into the restaurant at about 3:11 a.m. and stole the cash.

The man, who is believed to be in his mid to late 60s, is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 250 pounds.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the man to call detectives at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS.

