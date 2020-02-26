BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting that occurred overnight in Bradenton, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.
The shooting happened in the area of Cape Vista Drive and Cortez Road West.
The sheriff’s office confirmed the suspect had died but further details were not immediately available.
There is no word on whether any deputies were injured.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- Florida deputy shot ax-wielding intruder who broke into her home, sheriff says
- Florida school janitor arrested for filming students in girl’s bathroom, police say
- Tampa Palms Elementary Pledge of Allegiance
- Police: Armed robbery suspect in critical condition after chase in Tampa
- Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Bradenton