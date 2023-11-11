BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Manatee County man was arrested for allegedly killing his mother and her boyfriend Saturday, according to authorities.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said at about 12:06 p.m. Friday, deputies were called to a mobile home after someone heard cries for help.

Deputies said Patricia Matejcek, 62, and her boyfriend Sean Harrison Sr., 55, were found dead inside the home.

As the first deputy arrived, he spotted a man running away from the scene, but he was apprehended minutes later.

The sheriff’s office identified him as Thomas Matejcek, 36, the son of Patricia Matejcek.

“I commend the numerous deputies who converged on this area and quickly apprehended Matejcek for this senseless crime,” Sheriff Rick Wells said.

Matejcek faces two charges of second-degree murder. The motive for the murder is not yet known.