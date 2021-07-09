Suspect dies after getting into fight with man, son mowing grass in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County deputies are investigating after a suspect died Friday following an altercation with a man and his son.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received a call around 12:30 p.m. from the 700 block of Bayshore Drive in reference to a suspicious person walking around with no shirt and not making sense.

A short while later, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office received another call from a neighboring home about a person threatening a man with a knife.

Once deputies arrived, they learned that the suspect walked into a home and was quickly asked to leave by the homeowner.

The suspect then crossed over to a nearby property and for unknown reasons, attacked a man while he was mowing his grass. Deputies say a fight ensued and the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times.

As the fight was going on, the sheriff’s office said the victim’s son approached on another lawnmower and knocked the suspect down, and another fight took place.

When deputies arrived, the victim and his son had the suspect pinned down on the ground. Deputies say they quickly helped the victims and began detaining the suspect.

During the fight with the victims, the suspect suffered what appeared to be a substantial head injury. The suspect died at the scene.

Deputies say the victim was taken to Bayfront Hospital and is expected to recover.

According to MCSO, drugs were found in the suspect’s pocket.