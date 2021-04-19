Sunday shooting leaves man dead in Bradenton; deputies investigating

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead in Bradenton Sunday.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 5700 block of 5th Street East for reports of a domestic disturbance, and found the man in the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said no arrests have been made at this time. Detectives are still interviewing witnesses.

This story is developing and will be updated.

