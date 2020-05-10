Student’s petition saves graduation tradition for seniors at Manatee High School

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – After a student’s online petition, the seniors at Manatee High School are again looking forward to graduating on their football field.

“All I’ve known is graduating under the lights,” Shelby Eikel told 8 On Your Side.

The graduating senior has many memories at Hawkins Stadium.

“All four years just being here playing lacrosse on the field, cheering on the sidelines, watching my friends dance, watching my friends and my boyfriend play football, it would be foreign to not graduate on this field,” she said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Manatee County School District postponed all graduations until late July and early August.

Worried about the chance of rain later in the summer, the district’s plan had been for Eikel and her classmates to graduate at the Bradenton Area Convention Center.

“Other schools graduate at the civic center so they’re kind of used to that,” Eikel said. “But for us, it was like we cant. We put our foot down and said we are not graduating anywhere else but our high school stadium.”

After contacting the Superintendent Cynthia Saunders and receiving her support, Eikel started an online petition about why graduation at the stadium matters so much to her and her classmates.

“Last time I checked we have almost 2,500 signatures,” she said.

The banner on top now says “Victory.” Eikel said she got the call from the principal this week saying graduation would take place on July 28 at Hawkins Stadium under the lights.

“We’ve always been told to speak up for what we believe in,” Eikel said. “So for it to actually pay off is just a huge motivation to fight for what you believe in.”

Seeing her daughter’s action spark change made for a special Mother’s Day gift.

“Very, very proud of her,” Cassandra Rush said. “Just to be able to watch them on this field is going to be amazing.”

Rush told 8 On Your Side her daughter is a fourth generation Manatee High School student.

The back-up plan in case of bad weather is to hold the graduation ceremony at the convention center, Eikel said.

This Thursday, the seniors plan to decorate their cars with school spirit and showcasing where they’re headed to college when they drive through the high school to pick up their caps and gowns.

