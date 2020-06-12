Students must register to ride school bus in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – If all goes as planned, Florida kids are heading back to school in the fall, and Manatee County schools is giving parents some time to plan ahead.

The school district is asking students to register to ride the bus before the start of the upcoming school year. Anyone waiting at the bus stop who is not registered will be transported to school and turned over to an administrator, the district said.

Kids living within two miles of school are not allowed to take the bus, and should not register to ride. Same goes for those enrolled with Harship.

Eligble students will be assigned one bus stop, determined by their address.

To register your child, click here.

