Storm damage leaves 1 injured in Manatee County, officials say

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One person was injured Saturday evening after a line of severe thunderstorms rolled in across Tampa Bay, Manatee County officials say.

According to the Manatee County Public Safety Department, EMS officials responded to help an injured person after a possible tornado touched down near El Conquistador Parkway in Bradenton.

Manatee County Public Safety Department

The National Weather Service placed Manatee County under a severe thunderstorm warning just before 6 p.m., which went through 7 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including DeSoto County, FL, Manatee County, FL, Sarasota County, FL until 7:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/gjPI1nyPme — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) April 10, 2021

According to NWS, the impacted areas saw winds of up to 60 miles per hour and penny-sized hail was a possibility.

Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Greg Bennett is working to confirm if a tornado did possibly touchdown in Bradenton, however, the National Weather Service has yet to report any tornado sightings Saturday evening.