Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the type of bag the gun was found in.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Southeast High School student was arrested Monday after a gun was found in his fanny pack, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

School administrators reportedly found the gun in a 16-year-old’s fanny pack while they were searching for a vape device, deputies said.

The gun was secured and the student was taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office. No threats regarding a shooting or any violence were made toward the school.

The student was charged with possession of a firearm on school property, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials are working to learn where the student got the gun and why it was on school property.