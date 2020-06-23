Silver alert issued for missing Manatee County woman

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing Manatee County woman.

Deputies say, Karen Garbutt, 76 was last seen leaving her home in the 1100 block of 49th Ave W. around 3 p.m. on Monday in her black 2018 Toyota Corolla and did not say where she was going.

Garbutt’s husband called 9-1-1 when Karen did not return after several hours.

Deputies say Garbutt is known to visit area beaches and may have traveled from her home to Anna Maria Island.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011