Silver Alert issued for missing Manatee County man with memory issues

Manatee County

(Source: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for an 80-year-old man who went missing in Manatee County.

Delbert W. Brower left his home in Manatee Oaks neighborhood in Bradenton on Monday. Deputies said he may be heading toward Port St. Lucie in a red 2017 Hyundai Elantra with the Florida tag YH60W.

Brower has health issues and problems with his memory. He last spoke to his daughter around 5:30 p.m. Monday and sounded disoriented, deputies said. Then calls to his cell phone went directly to voicemail.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on Delbert’s whereabout to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

