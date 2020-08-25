Silver alert issued for missing 75-year-old in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Bradenton Police Department needs your help locating a missing 75-year-old woman.

Yvonne Adams was last seen today around 2:30 pm leaving her residence traveling to Walmart at the 6000 block of SR 64, but it is unclear if she ever arrived.

Adams’ family is very concerned that she may be lost and confused. She has brown neck-length hair and brown eyes. She wears brown rimmed glasses and was last seen wearing a sleeveless turquoise sundress with floral print on the front.

Police believe she is driving a 2019 white Nissan Rogue Sport, Virginia tag WUK9732.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 911 or 941-932-9300