Silver alert issued for Manatee County woman suffering severe memory loss

Manatee County

Manatee County Sheriff's Office

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating an elderly woman suffering from severe memory loss.

According to deputies, Vera Anna Derosa, 75, was last seen driving away from her home in the 2600 block of 221 St. E., Bradenton at around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies say Vera is likely disoriented and a silver alert has been issued.

Vera is driving in a gray 2012 Chevrolet Silverado Crew Cab with license plate number Q09CU with a Tampa Bay Rays license plate holder.

Anyone with information on Vera’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011

