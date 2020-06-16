Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old Bradenton woman with memory loss

BRADENTON, Florida (WFLA) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Bradenton woman.

Deputies say 79-year-old Lorena Cunningham was last seen in the 1500 block of 84th Street Northwest in Bradenton at an auto repair shop and she has not returned home since then.

According to deputies, Cunningham may be traveling in a 2011 silver Ford Fiesta with the Florida tag number 1194HS and is believed to have been in Lake Placid this morning.

Deputies say Cunningham suffers from memory loss and other medical issues, and requires medication that she does not have with her.

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes. She also wears glasses and was last seen wearing a yellow knit top and white shorts.

If you have any information on Cunningham’s whereabouts, please call Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.