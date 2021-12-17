Shooting victim dies after being taken to Winn Dixie in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead at a Manatee County Winn Dixie, the sheriff’s office said.

A release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were dispatched to the Winn Dixie on 53rd Avenue East around 6:30 p.m. Thursday after getting a call about a man lying in a parked vehicle and suffering from a gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was shot around a mile away in the 10th Street East before another man took the victim to the Winn Dixie parking lot. After arriving at the parking lot, the other man called for help, deputies said.

However, it was too late for the victim as he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators said it is believed the victim was shot by someone he knew.

Those with information on the shooting are asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS.