BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Bradenton Police Department is currently investigating a shooting near the intersection of Tamiami Trial and 17th Avenue West.

According to police, the 1800 block of 14th Street West has been closed as officers investigate.

Police say there is no danger to the public but ask that residents avoid the area at this time.

No other information has been released at this time.

