Shocking allegations surface in hearing over troubled Palmetto charter school

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – On Monday 8 on Your Side learned shocking allegations about a troubled Palmetto charter school.

A fight is underway in a Manatee County courtroom after the school district took over Lincoln Memorial Academy, and the school district came out swinging.

Lincoln Memorial Academy has only been a charter school for a year, but it’s been embroiled in controversy.

In May, Principal Eddie Hundley’s education certificate was revoked after he recommended teacher Quentin Peterson for a new job while that teacher was under investigation for child porn.

Hundley refused to step down, instead, he changed his title to ‘Founder and CEO.’

“Mr. Hundley continued to work out of his same office on LMA’s campus and he continued to come to work as usual, indeed he had no restrictions placed on his movements around the campus,” said school board attorney Erin Jackson. “Mr. Hundley was not only on campus, he was directly engaging with the kids, throwing footballs with them, addressing groups of them in the cafeteria and dancing around with students.”

The State Board of Education found that unacceptable, so the Manatee County School Board voted to take over the school and force him out.

But the school district says that is just the tip of the iceberg.

“LMA had been borrowing from Peter to pay Paul and its debts were now turning to a cascade of consequences,” said Jackson.

The school district says LMA allegedly failed to pay teachers, was behind on its water bill and cafeteria staff had to shop at Aldi and Sam’s Club to provide school lunches for students.

“[LMA] cannot be trusted to provide for even the most basic health and welfare of its students,” said Jackson.

All the while, school district officials say 41% of the budget went to administrative salaries, which is disproportionate.

Jackson pointed out when Lincoln Memorial Academy was a middle school under the Manatee County school district, Hundley made a salary of $105,000. Once it became a charter, she said his salary increased and he received a stipend, which led to a total income of $202,400 a year.

The attorney told the judge the charter school was failing to pay for speech pathology and insurance coverage for student-athletes.

“LMA had on several occasions taken out high-interest loans against its receivables just to obtain cash needed to make payroll and pay vendors. Some of those loans came from their employees,” explained Jackson.

The school district argued LMA failed to do proper background checks pointing out the school’s armed guardian recently committed felony grand theft and was arrested for violation of probation right before working at the school.

“The Manatee County School Board was justified in terminating the charter of LMA to prevent the imminent threats to the health, safety, and welfare of its students,” said Jackson. “The problems at LMA are far too widespread and serious to be passed of as an imaginary conspiracy This is about a willful failure and a refusal by LMA’s board to confront and deal with reality.”

“This is the first day that this school has had its day in court and that’s unfortunate that the school district would give the death penalty to one of its own units,” said LMA representative Christopher Norwood.

The representative for Lincoln Memorial Academy argues the school district contributed to these problems.

“Since [LMA] became a charter school, the Manatee School District has stopped its growth, have practiced discriminatory practices as it relates to its compliance, have not assisted it,” said LMA representative Christopher Norwood. “This school board has obstructed this school from being all they can be. This school denied them for a period of time, their own Title I money, that financial strain on that school was stupendous.”

Norwood said the school district breached its contract with LMA for not giving it enough time to correct its issues.

“[The school board] voted on a six-point motion simply to terminate the contract and did not specifically outline in writing why and why it needed to be immediate. That is required by statute,” said Norwood.

Norwood said the school still stands behind the leadership of Eddie Hundley.

“It is a serious issue what the allegations are, but let’s put it in perspective nonetheless- he made a referral and he lost his license for 5 years because of it,” said Norwood. “The school board has some sort of misguided logic to the extent that they believe they control who the CEO of a nonprofit corporation can be.”

“This state allows for communities, not Eddie Hundley, communities to convert traditional schools to charter schools,” said Norwood. “The parents of Lincoln Memorial Academy were very well aware of the circumstances relating to Eddie Hundley throughout everything. Not a single parent complained. They knew everything, they stood behind him from the very beginning to the very end.”

On Tuesday, Quentin Peterson, the teacher who was investigated for child porn, will have a separate administrative hearing regarding the revocation of his educator’s certificate.

The hearing is expected to last through Wednesday.