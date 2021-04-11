Several homes damaged after severe weather hits Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Cleanup is underway in Manatee County Sunday after severe weather damaged several homes the night before.

The damage was a result of very strong winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Bob and June Handloser say in the 13 years they’ve lived in Bradenton, what they witnessed Saturday was a first for them.

“We never seen anything like it yet we sat there and watched it,” June Handloser said. “This is horrible.

The Handloser’s live on 43rd street off El Conquistador Parkway in Bradenton. They had very little damage to their home, but other families had to find another place to stay overnight.

“We’ve had tropical storms but never anything like this,” Bob Handloser said. “Debris was flying around and across the street.”

The Manatee County Public Safety Department says one person was hurt in the storm. Officials offered Red Cross help to anyone who needed it. There was no indication Sunday how many people needed assistance.

Roofing companies were called to 43rd Street Sunday to help with the cleanup process.

While some families try to save what they can, the Handloser’s are counting their blessings because they know it could’ve turned out much worse.

“Some of us got spared but you see the rest and it’s unbelievable,” Bob Handloser said.