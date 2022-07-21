MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — All northbound lanes of I-75 were closed in Palmetto Thursday afternoon after a semi-truck caught fire under an overpass near the entrance ramp to I-275, authorities said.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed with News Channel 8 that the fire broke out at mile marker 228 — near the entrance ramp from I-75 to I-275 sometime before 1:40 p.m.

According to FL511, traffic was backed up for miles stretching back near US-301.

Fire crews were called to the scene to inspect and secure the structural integrity of the interstate.

It is currently unknown what led to the vehicle fire. No injuries were reported.

