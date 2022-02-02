Second woman arrested in ‘scheme’ to bring ‘contraband’ into Manatee County Jail

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Another woman was arrested for her involvement in a “scheme” to introduce “contraband” into the Manatee County jail, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Jena Marie Greco, 35, told deputies she met with Former Food Services employee Gretchen “Granny” Rupprecht, who was arrested a week earlier, on multiple occasions. Deputies said she provided Rupprecht with cash, cigarettes, vape pens and items containing a liquid form of THC.

An investigation later found that Rupprecht would bring the items into the jail and give them to Inmate an inmate.