MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder in connection to a Manatee County mall shooting that took place on Sunday, July 17, according to deputies.

The shooting happened while the victim, an 18-year-old man, was shopping with a friend at the Ellenton Premium Outlets when he was approached by three male suspects, whom he knew.

An argument broke out between the groups before the victim walked away. Sometime later, the trio approached the man again in a parking lot when one of the male suspects pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the groin area.

The victim ran away while the suspects got into a black car and drove off.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office arrested 18-year-old Octavio Banosat his home in Palmetto and charged him with attempted murder.

A day later, deputies arrested a 17-year-old boy who was also charged with attempted murder. He was later booked at Manatee Regional Juvenile Detention Center

A third suspect involved in the shooting was identified and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The victim, who was not identified by authorities, was hospitalized and is in stable condition as of this report.