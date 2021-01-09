Searching underway for missing, endangered Bradenton woman

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County deputies are currently searching for a missing and endangered Bradenton woman.

Deputies say 35-year-old Taylor Chaney left her home in the 6600 block of Drewery’s Bluff for her morning walk around 10:45 a.m. Saturday and never returned home.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said Chaney has health conditions and is in need of her prescription medications. She does not have her phone or any money.

Family members say it’s very unusual for her to disappear.

If you have any information on Chaney’s whereabouts, please contact MCSO at 941-747-3011.