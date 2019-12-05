Search underway for person of interest who stole Palmetto horse, slaughtered for meat

Manatee County
Posted: / Updated:

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities have released new surveillance video of a person of interest involved a horse was stolen in Palmetto and later found slaughtered Monday night.

Investigators were called to a home on Buckeye Road after the horse was led away from the property.

The unidentified man that is seen walking up to the stables around 11:34 pm on Dec. 1 is being considered a person of interest at this time.

After searching the surrounding area, deputies found the horse dead in a field nearby. They said it had been slaughtered for its meat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s at (941) 747-3011.  

