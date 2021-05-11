Search underway for missing Manatee County girl

Manatee County

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a young girl last seen at a roller skating rink in Bradenton.

Deputies say Shayla Pfolsgrof, 11 was last seen about 8:30 pm on May 9 at Astro Skate on 3611 1st Street West and believe she may still be in the area around the 3000 block of 1st Street West.

Shayla is 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 80 lbs.

The sheriff’s office says she was last seen wearing light-colored torn blue jeans, Nike slides, and a black Jordan shirt with a pink logo.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.

