Search underway for missing kayaker in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are searching for a Bradenton man who went missing while kayaking on Palma Sola Bay Monday.

Peter Hasakis, 30, embarked on a kayaking trip this morning and left his cell phone and wallet at home, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Hasakis’ mother reported him missing after she woke up and noticed Peter and his kayak were gone.

The green kayak was found in shallow water about 2 miles west of his home on Catalina Drive. It’s unclear if he was able to swim to shore, authorities said.

The Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are searching the area along with the sheriff’s office’s marine unit.

Those with information regarding Hasakis’ whereabouts are being asked to call detectives at (941) 747-3011.

