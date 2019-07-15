Search underway for missing, endangered man in Lakewood Ranch area

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are searching for a 65-year-old man who has not been seen since leaving his Lakewood Ranch home over the weekend.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says Koji Horaguchi is considered missing and endangered. He walked away from his Clubhouse Drive home around 11:30 p.m. Sunday and has not returned. Detectives believe he may be heading west toward the beaches.

Horaguchi has several medical issues and requires regular medical treatment. His family members do not believe he has any medications with him.

The 65-year-old is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Deputies say he was last seen wearing an orange shirt and black shorts.

Horaguchi speaks limited English and often deals with a language barrier, deputies say.

Anyone who sees Horaguchi or has any information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (941) 747-3011.