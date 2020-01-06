Search underway for missing and endangered Bradenton man

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a man who deputies say “has mental issues and requires constant family assistance.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Autanquens Coupette, 28, left his home on 18th Street East in Bradenton taking only a black backpack containing a laptop.

The sheriff’s office says Coupette only speaks Creole and does not speak or understand English.

Coupette was last seen last week walking in the area of 9th Street East. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds and was last seen wearing black pants, a black sweater, and a dark gray T-shirt, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.