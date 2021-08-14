Search underway for missing 62-year-old man from Bradenton

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County deputies are currently searching for a missing 62-year-old man from Bradenton.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, John Lakeberg was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Saturday driving away from his home in the Westwinds Village Mobile Home Park, located at 5316 53rd Avenue E.

Deputies say Lakeberg was driving his red Ford F150 with a Florida license plate IW21CJ.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office says he has medical issues and requires medication.

He is described as standing 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 210 to 230 pounds, has blonde hair, blue eyes, and a scar in between his eyebrows with a lump underneath the scar.

He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt with a fish on the back, blue jean shorts, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.