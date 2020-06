BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Bradenton Police Department needs your help locating a missing teen.

The police department says 13-year-old Alissa Couch was last seen in 1400 block of 19th Avenue West in Bradenton.

Police say Couch is 5 feet 4 inches tall weighing 140 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair with pink/purple high-lights at the tips.

Police do not know what she was wearing at the time she left her home.

If anyone has any information please contact Detective Yolanda Torres 941-932-9300.