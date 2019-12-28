Search underway for man that injured elderly woman following hit-and-run in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol needs your help locating a man who left an elderly woman with serious injuries following a hit-and-run crash in Bradenton.

Troopers say the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta was driving southbound on 8th Street East approaching 49th D Avenue East when the driver collided with the right side of an elderly woman’s golf cart who was collecting mail at the time.

Following the crash, troopers say the driver of the Volkswagen fled on foot. He is described as a white man in his early 30’s.

The case is under investigation.

If you have any information on the crash, please contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 813-558-1800 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477.