MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of firing shots into the air in a restaurant parking lot.

Deputies said the shooting occurred on Feb. 25 around 1:50 a.m. in the Paddy Wagon Irish Pub parking lot on 45th Street East in Bradenton.

Investigators said the man fired multiple rounds into the air and fled in a silver Chevy Equinox.

The sheriff’s office described the suspect as a white male with a stocky build, medium-length brown hair, a beard, and wearing glasses.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information about the case is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011. To remain anonymous, you can contact CrimeStoppers of Manatee County at 866-634-TIPS.