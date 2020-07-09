Search underway for endangered teen who suffers from medical issues

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a teen who suffers from medical issues and is considered to be endangered.

Deputies say Demitri Nichols, 15, was last seen running away from the Suncoast Behavioral Health Center around 5:14 p.m. on Wednesday.

Nichols was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, black sweatpants, and a red bandana around his head.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011