MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities continue to search for a 79-year-old man with Dementia who went missing from his home in Manatee County nearly one week ago.

Deputies say Fredrick Bacon, 79, Fredrick as last seen walking away from a home where he had been staying along the 4900 block of 32nd Street East on May 17. He was wearing a purple sweatshirt, dark blue slacks, black leather dress shoes, and carrying a black toiletry bag.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Family and friends say Bacon, who often gets disoriented, did not have money, a phone, or other trackable devices on him.

Fredrick Bacon, 79 (Via the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office)

He is 5’10 tall and about 125 lbs.

Anyone with information about Fredrick Bacon is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.