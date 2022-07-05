After a successful recovery at Mote’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital, a sea turtle named Pierre will be released into the waters off Anna Maria Island on Tuesday.

The event, which will take place at Anna Maria Island Bayfront Park, 316 N Bay Boulevard, begins at 9 a.m.

Pierre was brought to the facility at the end of January after he was found floating near Anna Maria Island City Pier.

Veterinarians said he suffered watercraft injuries and had moderate fibropapilloma tumors. Mote’s Hospital removed the tumors and the turtle spent several months recovering at the facility. He was recently cleared by wildlife officials for release.

This story is developing.