TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — ‘Happy Days’ actor Scott Baio announced he was moving away from California earlier this month. Now it appears his family is making Bradenton their new home.

Baio’s wife, Renee Baio, told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune she purchased a home in Bradenton and is temporarily living in a condo nearby.

“I chose Manatee County for various reasons,” Renee Baio said in a phone interview with the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. “It’s close to Anna Maria Island, Siesta Key, and I love the small town feel and values of Manatee County and I support mom-and-pop businesses and would like to keep them thriving.”

Baio cited southern California’s homeless population as his reason for the move. He quoted statistics from an article by Nexstar’s KTLA about homeless encampments near Beverly Hills.

“After 45 years, I’m making my way to finally ‘exit stage right’ from California,” Baio wrote in a Twitter post.

Baio told Fox News his family moved to Florida’s Gulf coast, but did not specify where.