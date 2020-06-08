Live Now
School district offering free meals to students in Manatee County this summer

Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The School District of Manatee County is doing what it can to make sure kids don’t go hungry over the summer break.

Starting June 1, the school district will be handing out free meals to students at multiple locations as parts of its Summer BreakSpot program.

School District of Manatee County General Funds are not used for this program, which provides free meals to children 18 and under.

The Summer BreakSpot menu includes sandwiches, burgers, wraps, fresh fruit and vegetables and low-fat milk.

The Grab n’ Go meals will be available at the following site Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

The school district says meals will also be delivered by three mobile feeding buses and two mobile “Caboose” food vehicles to multiple locations in Bradenton and Palmetto.

For more information about the Summer BreakSpot contact the Food & Nutrition Services Office (941) 739-5700 or visit ManateeSchoolFood.net.

