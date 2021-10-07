School District of Manatee County holds virtual hiring event Thursday

Manatee County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

School classroom with blackboard

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The School District of Manatee County plans to hold a virtual career fair for teachers and paraprofessionals on Thursday.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The school district will be interviewing candidates for open positions, including teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, bus attendants, cafeteria workers and managers, custodians and more.

To view a list of all open positions, visit ManateeSchools.net and click on “Careers”.

Interested applicants can register for the event here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss