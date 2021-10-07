School District of Manatee County holds virtual hiring event Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The School District of Manatee County plans to hold a virtual career fair for teachers and paraprofessionals on Thursday.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The school district will be interviewing candidates for open positions, including teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, bus attendants, cafeteria workers and managers, custodians and more.

To view a list of all open positions, visit ManateeSchools.net and click on “Careers”.

Interested applicants can register for the event here.