TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota woman died Friday afternoon after a wrong-way crash in Manatee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An FHP report said at about 5:32 p.m., a 42-year-old Sarasota woman was driving west on State Road 70 when her car crossed the centerline and entered the eastbound lane.

Her car then crashed head-on with an SUV, troopers said.

According to the FHP, the woman died at the scene.

The SUV driver suffered minor injuries.