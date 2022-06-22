MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after authorities said she was caught on camera loading what appeared to be bullets into a high-capacity magazine inside the emergency room at Blake Hospital.

According to the Bradenton Police Department, dispatchers received the call at 2:16 a.m. One minute later, officers were en route to the hospital.

(Courtesy of Bradenton Police Department)

At the same time, a hospital security guard approached the woman, later identified as Jamekeyra Ulisa Levertt-Chapman, 37, of Sarasota, and seized a handgun from her purse. By 2:24 a.m., officers arrived and surrounded the woman.

Police said a semi-automatic Smith & Wesson Bodyguard .380 handgun and an incorporated laser were secured by the security guard prior to the officer’s arrival.

Officers also found one high-capacity (50 round) drum-style magazine with 36 loaded rounds, two magazines containing a total of 13 loaded rounds, and 14 loose rounds in Levertt-Chapman’s purse, a news release stated.

Witnesses said they saw Levertt-Chapman loading what appeared to be bullets into a magazine.

Levertt-Chapman was arrested and charged with introducing a firearm into a hospital and possession of a concealed weapon without a concealed weapon permit — both felony offenses.

An investigation is ongoing.