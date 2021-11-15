Sarasota Medieval Fair returns for 17th year at new location in Myakka City

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WFLA)- Sarasota Medieval Fair has returned for its 17th year to transport you back in time through several family-friendly games and activities this month.

This year, the Medieval Fair will be held at its new Woods of Mallaranny location in Myakka City.

“As soon as you walk through the gate, the world absolutely changes,” Sarasota Medieval Fair Combat Director Branden Schulz said.

The Woods of Mallaranny is a 47-acre farm east of Lakewood Ranch that is full of large oak trees and green pastures.

“We also have live demonstrations of blacksmithing, glassblowing. There’s a bunch of livestock out here, cows, baby pigs, warhorse rides,” Schulz said.

The annual event will feature dozens of live performances, including human combat chess and jousting. You can also check out the pub crawl, numerous food vendors, and family-friendly activities.

“Especially with the Christmas season coming up right now, it’s pretty important to support local artists and craft vendors, entertainment, things like that,” he said.

You can visit the Sarasota Medieval Fair on Nov. 20, 21, 27, and 28 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.