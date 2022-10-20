TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Gold Star Club of Manatee County is offering a $5,000 reward to help solve the murder of a man who was found dead near the Sunshine Skyway South Fishing Pier earlier this month.

Diomicio Primitivo Ibarra-Hernandez, 26, died after someone fired multiple shots into his vehicle on the evening of Oct. 14, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

A witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and seeing a vehicle flee the area at a high rate of speed. Police have not released a description of the suspect or their vehicle.

Investigators believe Ibarra-Hernandez was killed in a targeted attack, not a random shooting.

The Gold Star Club is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.