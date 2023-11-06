BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A reward has been increased for information on an August homicide in a Bradenton arcade parking lot, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Dwight Evans Jr., 33, of Bradenton, was found shot dead Aug. 6 in the parking lot of Gold Rush Arcade, which was being used for overflow parking for Touch of Class Night Club, deputies said.

Deputies believe someone may have seen people in a vehicle that drove away from the scene that night.

Manatee County Crime Stoppers already offered a reward of up to $3,000, and now the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the Gold Star Club of Manatee County are offering an additional $5,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call 941-747-3011.