Retired Bradenton chief of police dies following battle with cancer

TAMPA (WFLA) – More than 8.3 million ballots have already been cast in Florida as several counties in Tampa Bay enter the final day of early voting.

"Are these voters coming out pre-election day voters who would have voted on Election Day or are we gonna continue to see the stampede of record-setting turnout?” Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley said. “We don't know. I tend to believe it's somewhere in the middle.”