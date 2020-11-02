Retired Bradenton chief of police dies following battle with cancer

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Bradenton Police Department announced Sunday the passing of a retired chief of police.

BPD said Michael Radzilowski passed away Sunday morning following a battle with cancer.

Chief Radzilowski, or “Chief Razz” as he was commonly known, served BPD from 2002 until 2016.

