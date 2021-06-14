Residents say dumpster behind their Palmetto home attracting maggots, rats

PALMETTO, Fla (WFLA) – Art and Rosemary Mahacek say a dirty dumpster behind their Palmetto home is taking a toll on their quality of life. They say the issue first started about two years ago.

The couple says part of the issue is the dumpster’s proximity to their home. It’s less than 10 feet away from their bedroom. The trash bin sits outside neighborhood Italian restaurant Villa Italia Cafe.

“We only have five feet, and then there is the dumpster,” Art Mahacek said. “The problem is the flies, the maggots, the stink, the smell, and the rats,”

The couple has tried resolving the issue on their own, but with no success so far. They currently have fly at rat traps set up outside their home.

“It is just unbelievable. I mean, I’ve got pictures of the rats, maggots and everything. I’m tired of it. Nobody will help us,” Mahacek said.

8 On Your Side brought their concerns to officials with the City of Palmetto. Code enforcement responded to the restaurant and took photos of the dumpster filled with maggots Monday afternoon.

Photo: WFLA

City officials tell 8 On Your Side multiple code enforcement officers have been working with the Villa Italia restaurant on 10th Street W.

We received this statement from the City of Palmetto:

At each inspection, there were no City codes being violated. The restaurant continues to double bag their garbage prior to disposing of it in their dumpster and according to a recent discussion, the neighbor making the complaint confirmed that the bins are not overflowing. Code Enforcement is talking with the restaurant owner about ensuring the dumpster lids remain closed and maybe increasing the number of trash pick-ups per week to help relieve tension between neighbors. City of Palmetto

A code enforcement officer on site Monday told 8 On Your Side he plans on talking with the city’s solid waste supervisor about finding a different location for the dumpster.

Photo: WFLA

“I can’t believe nobody will help us,” the homeowner said. “It is just a health issue, and nobody will do anything. I can’t believe it.”

8 On Your Side called the restaurant Monday to leave a message with the owner, but a voicemail box had not been set up yet.